“I have gone through my fair share of sturdy, durable, extremely un-aesthetic makeup bags and I am grateful for each and every one of them, but a few years ago, I decided I needed to step up my makeup bag game. I was spending so much time with it, traveling for work, that I needed it to not only be functional, but also nice to look at. Cue: Leatherology’s train case. In my opinion, there is nothing more reliable or more chic than these makeup cases. I have both the medium and the XL case — one for my skincare and one for my makeup products. They are both monogrammed with my initials on them and in addition to keeping all of my jars, tubes, pencils, lipstick bullets, and even jewelry safe and intact, the bags are just so incredibly gorgeous.” - Sara Tan, Beauty Director