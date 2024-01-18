6 Editors Test Out The Viral Summer Fridays Lip Oil

There's something about lip gloss that brings us, Refinery29 makeup lovers, together. It's the dead of winter and our lips are chapped, but still we want a tint, a little shine, something more fun than petroleum jelly (though we might still slug at night). When we caught wind, via TikTok sleuthing, that Summer Fridays was coming out with a lip oil, something that would deliver more moisture and color than the brand's Lip Butter Balm (which many of us also use and enjoy), we decided to put it to the test.
Ahead, we get into the specifics, the pros and cons. We show you what the Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil looks like on different skin tones, how it performs against our other tinted lip treatments (you know the ones), and if this tube is worth its $26 price tag. Scroll ahead for our honest thoughts and the (admittedly plushy) feels.
Sara Tan, beauty director
It seems like everywhere you look, there’s a new lip oil that’s launching. And while I know they’re all the rage, I’m not really a huge fan. Like the other editors have pointed out, lip oils can often sit on your lip and slide right off. They might look cute for a photo, but a few minutes later and you’re having to reach for it again to reapply. That is not the case with this lip oil from Summer Fridays (and I’m not surprised because they know what they’re doing when it comes to lip products). The product feels nourishing on my lips and instead of just disappearing into the ether, it feels like it’s truly moisturizing my pout. Another note I have for lip oils in general is that they don’t usually have a lot of pigment. I know others might disagree, but I really feel like you can see the color payoff from these lip oils. It’s not a lipstick or even a colored lip gloss by any means, but it definitely leaves a tint that looks really natural. If you can’t already tell, I’m a fan.
Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director
It’s a lip oil’s world and we’re just living in it. From NYX to Gisou, it seems they’re everywhere at the minute, and while I own quite a few, I was excited to try Summer Fridays’ latest offering. Mainly because it comes in an array of colors and looks a lot bigger than the rest (I go through lip products pretty quickly).
It’s more opaque than others, so it looks and feels more like a lip gloss — without the stickiness. Instead, the texture is silky and comfortable. In comparison to Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Lip Oil (aside from Dior Lip Glow Oil, this is probably the most viral on TikTok), this is a lot more substantial. Rare’s dries down far too quickly for my liking, and while it lends lips a wash of color that stays put for hours, the moisturizing properties aren’t there for me like Summer Fridays.
This lip oil lends a slight cooling effect and after digging around in the ingredients list, I discovered that it contains menthoxypropanediol, a cooling agent which comes from menthol. My lips are always dry in the winter, so I’ve been told to avoid menthol so as not to irritate them further. But honestly, it hasn’t happened. Actually, my lips are softer and more plump. I’ll be keeping this one in my handbag.
Megan Decker, beauty editor
I’m starting to think that the limit does not exist with glossy lip tints. I heard about Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil not from a marketing email but through an organic TikTok review where a beauty fan was talking about being excited to try it out (Summer Fridays PR was strategically low-key with the launch, which was smart because it created buzz). Upon arrival, it seemed similar to the Dior Lip Oil. It’s in a comparable sized tube, with a soft chubby doe foot applicator that makes that satisfying squishy pop when you pull it out, but I believe the Summer Fridays Dream Oil to be more hydrating.
I apply it — the shade Pink Cloud, which is a sheer bubblegum pink — over a nude lip liner (Tower28 Oneliner), which I found is the best way to wear it because it offers the lip some dimension; on its own, I find it a little too sheer. But unlike any other lip oil I’ve tried, the moisture level is so good that I can use it in place of lip balm. Imagine your favorite lip tint mixed with Aquaphor, a real dream oil.
Karina Hoshikawa, senior affiliate writer
If I had to choose one word to describe Summer Fridays new lip oil, it would be plush. As my lovely colleagues have astutely pointed out, lip oils are everywhere right now; some are viscous, while others skew slick and liquidy. SF’s Dream Lip Oil is super comfortable and I definitely felt like the hydration factor was there — my biggest pet peeve with any lip products is when I feel like it’s sitting on top of my lips instead of actually absorbing. I applied this on bare, slightly dry lips and felt like it plumped and revived them within seconds of application. On my olive skin, the shade Blush Dreams is a perfect MLBB hue: A warm, brownish-rose with plenty of pigment. (For this reason, I agree with Jackie in that it’s nearing gloss territory since it does feel more like makeup than a lip treatment — which, for the record, the brand’s Lip Butter Balm ranks among my favorites.) All in all, I’m thoroughly impressed with this product and cannot wait to wear it nonstop this winter.
Cortni Spearman, social director
Is it lip oil? Is it lip gloss? I’m a social girly, not so much of a beauty girly so I’m not 100% sure about the difference between the two, but I do know what I like and what I don’t like, and lip oils are not typically my go-to. I like my lip products to be thick, hydrating, and last a long time without slipping off and like everyone else mentioned, I’ve seen that most lip oils tend to look good for the first 10 minutes and leave my lips feeling dry and thirsty soon after.
The first swipe of the Summer Fridays lip oil felt really good on my lips. A bit cooling and thicker than other lip oils I’ve tried in the past, which I love. The color Rosewood Nights is a nice deep chocolate-y brown which I paired with my favorite lip liner to really bring out the dark and stormy vibes. Although I didn’t feel the need to reapply the oil after 10 minutes, I have to admit, I do prefer a thicker gloss like product. With that said, if you’re a person who likes a light but also hydrating lip product with a nice pop of color, this lip oil is definitely for you.
Vivien Lee, affiliate writer
It might be surprising to hear, but I've never tried lip oil until now. As a newbie to the lip oil game, I didn't know what to expect. However, I left my full trust in Summer Fridays, knowing that I'm already a huge fan of the brand's popular Lip Butter Balm. When it came to the color, I found that the Pink Cloud was similar to my favorite Summer Fridays Pink Sugar Balm with its subtle sheen that accentuates your natural lip color — I have a pretty pinkish hue.
Since I've amassed more pigmented lip balms, coral tints, and sparkly glosses than I can tell you, and I've recently been hooked on products I can wear daily that complement my lip shade rather than make a statement. (If you're looking for a more prominent lip, I would suggest using a liner or making this the last step on top of your balm.) The plushy doe foot applicator was easy to swipe on the hydrating product, and I appreciated how I could adjust the tint and shine to my liking. I didn't mind the cooling effect that came with it as well. I can already tell I'll gravitate towards the product throughout the seasons — especially in spring. I would highly suggest Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil in Pink Cloud to people who are just getting into the lip oil game like me.
