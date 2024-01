6 Editors Test Out The Viral Summer Fridays Lip Oil

It seems like everywhere you look, there’s a new lip oil that’s launching. And while I know they’re all the rage, I’m not really a huge fan. Like the other editors have pointed out, lip oils can often sit on your lip and slide right off. They might look cute for a photo, but a few minutes later and you’re having to reach for it again to reapply. That is not the case with this lip oil from Summer Fridays (and I’m not surprised because they know what they’re doing when it comes to lip products). The product feels nourishing on my lips and instead of just disappearing into the ether, it feels like it’s truly moisturizing my pout. Another note I have for lip oils in general is that they don’t usually have a lot of pigment. I know others might disagree, but I really feel like you can see the color payoff from these lip oils. It’s not a lipstick or even a colored lip gloss by any means, but it definitely leaves a tint that looks really natural. If you can’t already tell, I’m a fan.