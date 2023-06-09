Lip Oils Are Trending, But Read This Before Buying One

The trick to using a lip oil is first to apply a moisturizer or a lip balm containing humectant ingredients, which draw in moisture. Then you can slick on your lip oil. Dr. Benar suggests looking for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, lanolin, or ceramides to really hydrate the lips and then applying a lip oil on top to keep all the lip-quenching goodness from escaping. Nurse Attewell agrees: "Unfortunately, oils work on a surface level. If you want a more intense recovery, lip balm would be a better choice for treating dehydrated or chapped lips."