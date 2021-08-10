Y2K Fashion Is Going Viral On Amazon

It’s safe to say that Y2K fashion is officially “A Thing.” The late ‘90s pop and cyber aesthetic that invaded our TikTok and Instagram feeds this year is now showing up in our closets. Need proof? Items like furry bucket hats, gold chain anklets, clawed hair clips, and literally anything covered in daisies are seriously trending on Amazon with no signs of backing down. In fact, the majority of the retailer’s most sought-after fashion products, as of August 2021, fall under the Y2K era vintage-inspired category. (As an elder millennial, I never thought I’d label the Y2K aesthetic as “vintage” but here we are.)
Since Amazon can be an overwhelming place to be, we sourced 18 of the best Y2K fashion items for your add-to-cart experience. These clothing items and accessories have not only spiraled into viral territory, but they also come highly reviewed by customers like you. Every product ahead has a rating of four stars or higher, and we’ve got a whole gamut of goods. From classic gold hoop earrings that 27,052 folks have rated, to a flamin’-hot baggy sweater that Guy Fieri would approve of, to solidly normcore New Balance dad sneakers, it's enough to make your 2000s dreams come true. Click through for a trip back into time — we swear the Y2K picks of 2021 are far chicer than they used to be 20 years ago.
