You're also probably thinking, Is it safe to use eyeshadow on your lips? Products formulated for use on the eyes are likely not tested for use elsewhere, such as lips. For this reason, it's important to use your discretion. Asadi explains that the eyes are incredibly sensitive and that makeup brands go through an intensive safety process to make sure each product is safe for use on the eyes. If a product is certified by the EU, you can rest assured that it has passed strict industry regulations . Taking this into consideration, Asadi says it's generally fine to use eyeshadow on the lips. Applying a tiny dab of powder eyeshadow, highlighter , and even blush on the lips is something makeup artists have been doing for years.