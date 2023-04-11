TikTok’s ‘Diamond Lips’ Hack Made My Lips Look Fuller Naturally

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week, we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test.
TikTok's beauty enthusiasts are creative to say the least. Just recently, I've spotted makeup artists filling in their eyebrows with self-tan, creating a smoky eye using nothing but eyeliner and their fingertips, and correcting orange bronzer with lipstick. No recent trend has amassed quite as many stitches and spinoff videos as 'diamond lips', though.
With millions of views and counting, #diamondlips was coined by beauty content creator Eva Larosa. The trend is simple: applying silver eyeshadow or eyeliner to your Cupid's bow and the centre of your bottom lip, lining the edges with a nude lip pencil and swiping a clear gloss all over. The lip liner adds definition and volume, while the silver pigment dials up the shine intensity of the gloss, imparting a blinding twinkle that's so pretty, it's no wonder it has gone viral.
Since Eva's video, TikTokers such as Stephanie Ahn, Jennie Dimova and even Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty have all jumped on board the diamond lips trend. One thing I've noticed is that it lends lips an immediate volumising effect that looks natural and comfortable, unlike tingly (and sometimes pretty painful) plumping glosses.
Having recently tried and loved the cherry cola lips combo of brown lip liner layered underneath a vivid red gloss, I was swayed by even glintier diamond lips for two main reasons: firstly, because it's a 2023 take on the metallic lipstick that I so desperately wanted to look good in throughout the '00s, and secondly, because I'm so over matte. Right now, I just want my makeup to appear dewy and juicy, and that goes for my lips, too.
@stephanieahn tried the diamond lips trend 💎 i’m obsessed #diamondlips #makeup #makeuptutorial #trend ♬ Boy's a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
I didn't have Eva's silver makeup pencil to hand but I was inspired to take the cellophane off the eyeshadow palette I've wanted to try for a long while now: Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette Green Brown, $387. With a flat concealer brush, I dipped into shade Aluminium, which is a bold silver with finely milled glitter pigments. If you'd rather spend less, I rate NYX Professional Makeup Face and Body Glitter, $12.99, and e.l.f. Glitter Melt Liquid Eyeshadow Disco Queen, $12.
I carefully dusted the eyeshadow onto my Cupid's bow and in the centre of my bottom lip, then used my ring finger to tap it into the skin for more of a diffused effect. Lip liner is the next step. I traced my lips and to fill in the gaps where I hadn't placed the eyeshadow. Lastly, I swiped on NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Gloss in My Main, $19.99, which is a clear oil-gloss hybrid.
I'll give it to TikTok — this trend made my lips look twice as full and it's all thanks to the pop of silver, which lends the illusion of a more rounded, ample shape. At some angles, the look was a little too retro for me (think early '00s Kim Kardashian). But as the silver pigment melted into the gloss, it really came together. The shine was also unrivalled.
@nyxcosmetics Replying to @allymaier Diamond Lips stuns once again 💎✨ #diamondlips #nyxcosmetics #liptrend ♬ original sound - NYX Cosmetics
Celebrity makeup artist Maria Asadi says that diamond lips go back to the '90s. "It's essentially a frosted lip," explains Maria, who cites Kate Moss and TLC as nostalgic inspiration. Happily, the diamond lips trend works for all skin tones — if you get the colours right. "Those with deeper skin tones might like to opt for a brown- or peach-based nude lip liner and a gold eyeshadow layered on top for the most flattering tone," Maria says. She recommends using a flat, dense brush (not a fluffy brush as this will over-spread the eyeshadow powder). "You want to maintain control with a precise application, so simply press the eyeshadow product onto your lips."
You're also probably thinking, Is it safe to use eyeshadow on your lips? Products formulated for use on the eyes are likely not tested for use elsewhere, such as lips. For this reason, it's important to use your discretion. Maria explains that the eyes are incredibly sensitive and that makeup brands go through an intensive safety process to make sure each product is safe for use on the eyes. But to be safe, there are alternatives.
@refinery29 These lips are sending us back to the ‘90s, and we love it! 💎 #beautyinatik #diamondlips #beautytips ♬ Fashion show (short) - TimTaj
She suggests opting for a frosted or metallic lipstick. "Line the lips so that they are defined and then simply apply the frosted lipstick in the centre," says Maria. This will give the illusion of a lip gloss without the gloss, which can often feel sticky. For light to medium skin tones, Maria recommends MAC Frost Lipstick in Gel, $34. For medium to deep skin tones, try MAC Frost Lipstick in "O", $34, while Maria pinpoints MAC Frost Lipstick in Bronze Shimmer, $34, for those with darker skin. "MAC has the best options for a look like this, being such an iconic '90s brand," concludes Maria. If you'd rather spend less, you can't go wrong with Rimmel's '00s shades Heather Shimmer, $10.69, and Coffee Shimmer, $10.69.
The multiple (and crumbly) steps make diamond lips a look I probably wouldn't attempt very often but I'd gravitate towards the shouty shimmer for a big occasion or a night out with friends. Until then, I'll stick to lip slugging for plumper, more moisturised lips naturally.
