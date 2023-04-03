Self-tan is a lot more watery than pomade. It was easy to apply compared to brow tint, which I find too viscous and almost glue-like, but it was difficult to stop the tan from running and ending up in places I didn't need it to be, especially when applying it to the inner corner of my brow. But that's what cotton buds are for! I made sure I had a couple to hand alongside the micellar water for any emergency clean-ups. Filling in the arch was a doddle and the runny consistency of the tan actually sped things up here, as it dripped down into my sparse brow hairs. Using the same angled brush, and taking care not to get any in my eyes, I buffed the tan into my hairs and skin until it dried down completely, which was very fast. The stickiness of fake tan always makes my skin feel slightly prickly at first but this sensation quickly subsided.