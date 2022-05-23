And set in, they did. I looked like an Academy Award. I had never known what a Bronze Goddess actually was until this very day, but I knew that this was my new life. I have two eras: Amanda B.S.T. and Amanda P.S.T. (Before Spray Tan and Post Spray Tan.) Everything I loved about my skin was just one thousand times more enhanced. I didn’t have legs anymore, these are gams. My tan lasted a little over a week, and was likely boosted by a week in the sun. It was at its highest peak, most noticeable, around 3-4 days after the spray, and I noticed initial results the same night.