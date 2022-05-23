To prep the night before, I exfoliated and shaved my legs. St. Tropez recommended that I remove all fragrances, lotions, and deodorant before my tanning appointment, too. They also suggested wearing or bringing loose-fitting clothing to change into afterwards, and I cannot recommend that higher — not only do you avoid possible stain issues, but also, you don’t want to be trapped in that kind of stickiness for the hours afterwards. Trust me on this one. Von Hep offers another tip that I’m going to apply the next time I go in for a session: "Moisturise your hands, elbows, knees, and feet prior to tan application — and immediately after application." I was offered a wipe to remove the tan from my feet, hands, and nails, but I definitely felt both dry and sticky for about an hour afterwards, and this tip seems like it would help alleviate that issue.