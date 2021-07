This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

Gen Z skincare expert Alicia Lartey is an advocate for Black women using fake tan, as her Instagram content highlights. Alicia’s fake tan journey began in school. She says: "People would fake tan between PE lessons and as a lover of beauty treatments I thought to myself, Why don’t I give it a go?" Alicia adds: "I’m someone who has stretch marks , insect bite marks and acne scars . Strategically applying fake tan to these areas has helped me to achieve a more uniform skin tone." Alicia knows that an uneven skin tone is entirely normal but she notes that it can make some feel self-conscious — and result in unwanted comments. Having also experienced breakouts (which can leave behind skin staining that is difficult to fade), she says: "Sometimes it invites unsolicited advice, which can be hard to deal with when you are still recovering from the emotional and physical trauma of having severe acne ."