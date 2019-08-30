Enter the dark spot corrector. If you don't already have one in your skincare regime, it's time. There are plenty of over-the-counter options out there, but it's important to know what kind of formula to look for and how to use it properly. Dermatologist Sejal Shah, MD says you can look for kojic acid, liquorice root extract, vitamin C, niacinamide, soy, and retinoids when battling dark spots. Jessica Weiser, MD, of New York Dermatology Group, suggests formulas with turmeric, lactic acid, and papaya for their skin-brightening properties.
Once you've made your selection, there are some things to be cautious of: "The most common issue with many lightening agents is that they can irritate the skin, leading to redness, flaking, dryness, or even itchy or burning sensations," Dr. Shah says. Women with darker skin tones need to take extra care. "Whether citric, lactic, or glycolic, using acid on dark skin tones should be done with caution, as excess peeling of the skin can conversely lead to hyper-pigmentation, or can cause burns that may lead to lightening or darkening of the skin," Dr. Weiser says.
Both doctors agree that before starting any regimen to treat hyperpigmentation, it's important to discuss with your dermatologist what course is right for you. Dr. Shah also stresses the importance of using sun protection in conjunction with your dark-spot treatment, as the active ingredients can make your skin more vulnerable to UV rays.
With all this in mind, we've rounded up a handful of dark spot correctors and broken them down by the number of brightening ingredients they contain — some utilise just one, the others comprise a few. Click through to find the product that's right for you, consult with your derm, and you'll be kissing those dark spots goodbye in no time.