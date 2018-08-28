As the season turns from summer to autumn we have to start paying more attention to our complexions. In order to maintain our bright, radiant skin we need to get resourceful, and by resourceful we mean falling back on our favourite beauty products. This is where Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate comes in. Armed with a mighty dose of vitamin C (12.5% to be exact), the serum has been reformulated to make it even more effective than before. That's right, vitamin C isn't just for staving off colds, and combined with the formula's two other hero ingredients – hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin – the concentrate is all about leaving skin smooth and glowing.
But how does it fare on different types of skin with various concerns? Four of the Refinery29 team gave the serum a try to find out exactly that. Read on to find out how we got on...