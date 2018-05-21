The Key To Glowing Skin Lies In This Ingredient

Thanks to stress at work, mounting chores at home and trying to maintain some semblance of a social life, we’re all more tired than ever, and our skin often bears the brunt of it. "Over and over, I hear complaints from clients that they feel their skin is lacking in radiance, or looks dull and grey," Dr Granite tole us. "Even if you don’t have the targeted concerns of say, pigmentation or fine lines which Vitamin C is brilliant for, you’ll still benefit from the brightening properties." It helps that unlike some active skincare ingredients, Vitamin C is pretty well-tolerated universally and isn’t known to cause much skincare irritation, though you can always start by using it a few times a week rather than every day if you want to be cautious. But when's a good time to start? "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," added Dr Granite. "Regardless of your age, even in your early 20s, Vitamin C can help prevent wrinkles from forming and shield against pollution damage."