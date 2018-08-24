5 Autumn Dress Trends You're About To See Everywhere

While we're nowhere near ready to strap on chunky winter boots, we do find ourselves easing in to cosy knits and re-embracing our denim these days. But before summer slips away completely and we start curating our autumn wardrobes, we are focusing on one transition piece that's always appropriate: dresses.
Dresses are a wardrobe essential we can consistently count on. After all, almost any summer dress can make the switch to autumn with the quick help of a layer or two. So while you might need to hit the breaks on recalibrating your entire wardrobe for autumn, we see no reason why you can't get a head start in the dress department.
Ahead, check out the five dress trends we're betting big on this autumn. Don't let this time of seasonal purgatory stop you from building up one hell of a collection.
