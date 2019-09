6 Fall Dress Trends You’re About To See Everywhere

Given the intensity with which we follow every change and shift in the sartorial breeze, some might dismiss us as “trend junkies” — but, ahem, we prefer the term “students of fashion.” No matter how you spin it, we’ll admit it: we’re always hot on the trail of the next big thing, and there’s nothing like a change in seasons to put us on high alert for what’s new in the wardrobe world . And while we want the scoop on every single category, it's the dress that holds the key to fall wardrobe domination. No other item of clothing has the power to make (or break) and entire outfit in a single zip or button.