Before the pandemic, quilted coats were used as comfort wear, for when we couldn’t be at home curled up in bed and, instead, had to get up and commute to the office in chilly fall weather. Now, many of us don’t go to work. Home is our office, and quilted blankets are galore. But sometimes, we need a reminder of what life was like when we didn’t work on the sofa — or worse, in bed. That’s what this trend is for. Slip on a warm, quilted coat (that is, once it’s not 90 degrees out) by Balenciaga or Ganni, and step outside. You'll feel like you’re wrapped in a cozy blanket even while out of bed.