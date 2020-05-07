Ahead, we've rounded up a list of fashion brands that are enhancing the process of mask manufacturing with their unique brands of sartorial savoir-faire. Face coverings are a crucial way for us to keep one another safe when we're in public, and they aren't going anywhere. So go ahead and get comfortable with one that speaks to your own style, be that in the form of something upcycled, a badass camo print, delicate florals — even toile, if that's your thing. You do you, as long as you're doing it responsibly.