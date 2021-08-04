9 Stylish Face Masks That Make A Statement

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Fashion has a way of taking wardrobe essentials and turning them into statement pieces over time. Consider the trusty trench coat: originally created to shield soldiers from the elements, it's since turned into one of the most distinctive utility apparel items a person could own.
It's no surprise, then, that the face masks we're encouraged — if not required — to wear to help minimise the spread of COVID-19 have been embraced by the fashion world.
Masks may still feel like an unusual addition to our daily routines because they conceal the parts of ourselves that are normally exposed, like our smiles, but that doesn't mean they need to hide our identities. By opting for a face mask that speaks to your own style, be that something pattern-free, punchy and bright or discreetly floral, wearing one can become more than just our collective responsibility — it can be an entirely new form of self-expression.
Ahead, we've rounded up a bunch of masks that also express a certain sartorial savoir-faire.