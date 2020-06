The Most Breathable Face Masks To Live Your Best Active Summer Life

Months into quarantine, and we've likely all experienced different versions of the following scenario: You're trying to stay active by going on socially-distanced walks or jogs outside, only to notice that in no time, your masked mouth-breathing is starting to creep into Darth Vader territory. It might even be hard to maintain your normal pace if your face covering is not exactly allowing you to breathe normally, which — obviously — is an issue. Not one we're ready to throw down on but certainly a nuisance.