We Found Fancy Face Masks Fit For Formal Spring Affairs

For those planning on purchasing a new frock for upcoming spring through summer events, we've found the face coverings that won't take away from your fabulous formal get-ups. Whether it's pretty pastels, more eclectic prints, glitz & glam styles, or stunning chiffons, you'll find it all on our list. Before you scroll forth to discover the perfect mask to pair with your fancy 'fit, please note: we cannot vouch for the effectiveness of these masks in preventing the spread or contraction of COVID-19, so it's best, per CDC guidelines , to wear a more protective layer underneath these stylish choices.