Collina Strada’s Sustainable Nod To The Future Of Fashion

Taymour's work, by design, doesn't exclude anyone. Hers is the rare fashion brand that has considered diversity from the get-go, folding it into its DNA so that it won't ever be neglected. And likewise, the effects of climate change are coming for all of us equally. Just like everyone deserves access to fashion, everyone should take responsibility for making it more sustainable. For Taymour's part, the majority of the clothes were made from repurposed materials. In fact the title of the collection was "THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR HELPING ME," a call to action as much as it was an assumption that everyone would be compelled to get on board with the mission. How could they not?

