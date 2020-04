Is Your Homemade Face Mask Effective?

As for homemade masks for non-healthcare workers, the need for them is still somewhat up for discussion. The CDC clearly states that unless you’re caring for someone who is ill, you do not need to wear any type of face mask when traveling outside. “Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers,” their website reads. According to Dr. Patel, “Some studies show that it's more dangerous to wear homemade masks compared to hospital-grade masks because the sweat can trap more microbes and the material is too porous so it allows viruses to go through the mask.” She does say, though, that there isn’t currently enough research to say with 100% certainty whether or not wearing nothing at all is safer than wearing a homemade mask, or vice versa.