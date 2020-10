Acetylated hyaluronic acid is still pretty under the radar in skincare products. If you want more choice, sodium hyaluronate (a salt form of hyaluronic acid which penetrates the skin better than regular HA) can be just as beneficial according to experts, and is more widely used. "Eucerin uses sodium hyaluronate, the water soluble salt form of hyaluronic acid, because it is more stable," says Dylan Griffiths, Eucerin 's medical manager, so it does its job better than regular hyaluronic acid. Try the Hyaluron Filler Moisture Booster Serum, £25 , after cleansing and before moisturiser or Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Day Cream SPF 30, £28 , if you prefer to just use moisturiser in the morning. Both iron away fine lines, reduce the uncomfortable, tight feeling after cleansing, and make skin bouncy.