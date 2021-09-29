I Tried 23 Bestselling NARS Products & Here’s What I’d Recommend

NARS is one of those iconic makeup brands beloved by celebrities, beauty experts and makeup amateurs alike. The Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl is the secret to Taylor Swift’s famous red pout, while the Orgasm Blush has given women an enviable faux, post-O glow since 1999. That's before we've touched on the cult Radiant Creamy Concealer, which has a reputation for making dark circles disappear. Fans include Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian to name a few.
Do these products really stand up to the hype? As a beauty writer, I was intrigued to find out. For one, NARS isn't the cheapest brand on the market; if you're spending £33 on a tinted moisturiser or £30 on bronzer, you want to know for sure that it's worth it.
I brought together 23 of NARS' bestsellers and put them to the test. Over the span of a month they saw me through heatwaves and cold spells, weekends away and trips around the country, all-day weddings and messy nights out. Monitoring everything from lasting power to pigmentation, here's what I'd recommend.
