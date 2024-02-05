7 Refinery29 Editors On The Charlotte Tilbury Products They Actually Repurchase

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Even if you don’t know Charlotte Tilbury, you know Charlotte Tilbury. The person: an icon in the beauty industry, known for painting some of the most famous faces, exuding old school glamour and her own famous phrase (“Darlings!”). The brand: her brainchild that, since its inception in 2013, has gone on to transform our beauty tastes, helping to usher in Tilbury’s signature film star-ready, lit-from-within glow. In fact, we’ve lost count of the number of Charlotte Tilbury products that have reached viral, cult-like status and have then been “duped” or replicated.
The problem is, once a brand reaches this status, it’s very hard to discern which of its products are actually worth the hype. Especially when the lineup stretches on and on, covering skincare, makeup and every aspect of beauty you could think of (from complexion-smoothing foundations to coloured mascaras, creamy lipsticks to glittery eyeshadows). And even more so when said products aren’t cheap (Charlotte Tilbury’s prices start at £11 for the travel-sized Goddess Skin Clay Mask and stretch to £318 for the Supersized Magic Skin Duo).
I’ve tried all of the brand’s bestsellers myself, testing them out for months to years (some for over two) — only a few proved themselves so good that they earned a permanent spot in my beauty routine, though. Amongst the Refinery29 staff, I know I’m not alone in having certain CT favourites (we’ve often debated the pros and cons of TikTok favourite’s cream highlighter/blush/contour wands and even searched out for highstreet “dupes” to see if they compared). And so, curious cat that I am, I begged my colleagues to share their own top picks — the Charlotte Tilbury products that are so good, they warrant repurchasing. Read on to discover which they’ve chosen. (Spoiler: You’ll spot a few repeat mentions, which just goes to prove — these products are really worth all the excitement!).
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“This is easily my most-worn lipstick in my bag — by a long shot. I even have a second ‘emergency’ tube as a backup in case this shade is ever discontinued. (Dear Charlotte Tilbury, please do not ever do this!).
“I’m a notorious lipstick-hater, not because I don’t like how lipstick looks, but rather I’m not a fan of the upkeep that a statement lip requires if I’m eating or drinking. However, the creamy, hydrating texture (and long wear properties) of Charlotte’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G lippies are like nothing I’ve tried. Plus, the (refillable!) studded tube is so glamorous that I love reapplying in public. In fact, I adore this particular shade of brownish rosy-nude so much that I’m seriously considering wearing it on my upcoming wedding day. (P.s. Charlotte, my DMs are open if you’re interested in flying to the East Coast to do my glam!)”
“I bought this mini palette during a recent Sephora sale (do I need more makeup? Definitely not — but this doesn’t stop me!), and it has proven to be one of my savviest makeup buys in recent memory. Even though it’s quite a small palette, these powders are so richly pigmented that I’m not sure I’ll ever hit the pan. I got the tan-deep colourway, which includes a stunning terracotta-red blush and bronze highlighter that I actually use as an eyeshadow. Plus, the mini size is so perfect for travel that I can foresee it accompanying me to special events and more this year.”
“IMO, this is one of the classic Charlotte Tilbury products in her oeuvre — and for good reason. If you can’t already tell, I’m a fan of face palettes since I don’t have to rely on separate, individual products for each step in my makeup routine. The Filmstar Bronze & Glow (the name is a nod to traditional Hollywood glam techniques for contouring actors’ skin for the stage and screen) is a go-to of mine for a subtly sculpted look. ‘Kardashian Kontour’ this is not, but if you’re looking to naturally accentuate cheekbones and the jawline, this is a gorgeous product to achieve that effect. (And in typical ‘me’ fashion, I also have used both these as eyeshadow since the highlighter is a perfect all-over wash of champagne and the contour hue a gorgeous matte taupe for subtle definition.)”
Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“This is my holy grail, take to a desert island, angels singing whenever I open the lid skincare product — a staple in my autumn and winter skincare routine for the last two years and the first thing I will pack in my liquids bag when I go on holiday. The ultra-thick, creamy, almost-greasy texture of this moisturiser is gold dust for my dry skin. I feel that it helps seal in all my other skincare products, locking away moisture to leave my skin feeling plump, dewy and glowing. It’s also got an amazing texture; it melts into the skin quickly but leaves a light tackiness which is actually perfect for makeup to grab onto.”
“It tends to be Charlotte Tilbury’s flashier makeup products that get all the hype (see: the viral success of the Beauty Light Wands and Hollywood Contour Wand), but since testing out all of the brand’s bestsellers (read my in-depth reviews here), it was this unassuming powder — gorgeous packaging aside — that won me over. Thanks to the fact it’s refillable, I repurchased twice in 2023 alone.
“Why? It really does make you look like you’ve been airbrushed, and it sets my makeup all day. How? It’s so finely milled a powder that it doesn’t settle into my pores or fine lines like others, and it’s made with super-fine, light-reflecting pigments that give your face a lit-from-within glow (not the usual cakiness or dullness that setting powder can be known for). It’s also perfect for my dry complexion — it’s formulated with rose wax and almond oil to hydrate. I find that a triangular powder puff is the best way to apply (I use this one from Trigwell Cosmetics), especially for getting into trickier spots like the creasing around the nose and under eyes.”
Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
“Sometimes the best makeup really is the most simple and functional. All you need is a tiny dab of the product and you can blend it in a matter of seconds using the pad of a finger. I’ve used this before work on mornings in which I’m short for time, packed it on weekends away as it doesn’t need a brush and applied it on days when I’m not sure of how to do my makeup as this always looks flattering. It’s so easy to use, never goes wrong and stays on my lids all day without creasing. I particularly love the shade Oyster Pearl, as it’s a unique cool-toned mix of brown, taupe and antique gold. It’ll always have a place in my makeup bag.”
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“As Refinery29’s Deputy Beauty Director, I’m lucky enough to receive an abundance of makeup samples a year, but no matter how many blushes I try, I always come back to this one. I have multiple backups in a drawer! Unlike other cream or liquid blushes, this is a breeze to blend and never feels greasy, nor does it form a crater in my foundation base. My favourite shade is Pinkgasm, which makes me look like I’m flushing from within, but Peachgasm is equally as pretty on my light olive skin. On days where I’m in a rush, I dab on a little concealer and swipe this over my cheeks, chin, forehead and nose, finishing with a tap on my eyelids; it makes me look alive. This does boast a shimmery finish, but it never looks gaudy or unnatural. My top tip: Always remember to click to close (there are instructions on the base, just under the sponge), otherwise it’ll splurge out into the lid, which is a huge waste.”
Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
“I feel like I can’t espouse my love for Charlotte Tilbury without including the product that got me hooked: her Pillow Talk classic lipstick and liner. Because I have super-thin lips, I spent most of my life thinking I wasn’t a lipstick person and that lip liner would make me look like a clown, but Pillow Talk completely changed my mindset. The OG pink-nude is a classic for a reason –- it makes my entire face look brighter and put together (even if I have a completely bare face), and the lipliner somehow matches not only my Pillow Talk lipstick but also every other shade of neutral lipstick I have in my kit. I’m particularly fond of the Pillow Talk lipstick formula, which is matte but still light-catching, so it doesn’t ever look flat or dry. It’s so comfortable to wear, which is good because it’ll last all day with very little reapplying. Honestly, the combo is a must-have. I’d go so far as to say it’s an essential part of anyone’s makeup collection. It’s so versatile, I always have the pair in my purse as well as at home in my vanity. Best of all? The gold lipstick case looks so luxe that I love putting it on when I’m out and about because it strikes a really impressive note.”
“When it comes to eyeshadow, I’m the type of person who thinks more is more, but I don’t want to spend 20 minutes doing seven shades of eyeshadow every time I want to look glam (I will! But sometimes you just want maximum effect for minimal effort). I’ve bought this colour chameleon eyeshadow stick in black diamonds twice now because of how good it is at making it look like I put 100 times more effort in than I am. The black stick is dotted with silver glitter flecks, which easily smokes out into a perfect gunmetal shadow that does not crease or budge after it sets. It can also be applied as a glittery liner, which goes on perfectly opaquely and makes my blue eyes pop. It’s genuinely a perfect one-stop stick for a glam eye for any kind of special occasion — and it takes less than 60 seconds to apply.”
Kelly Washington, Senior Social Editor
“I have used this product for eight years. Eight whole years! If something works, it works. I’m not one to follow the trends for the sake of it, so I’ve never switched to liquid highlighter as this works perfectly for me. The highlighter is superb; it never looks too much and will catch the light subtly, but you can build up and layer the product for a bolder shimmer. The contour effortlessly blends and shapes my face with minimal effort. I’m always in a rush and lazy, so I need something that doesn’t require too much blending time or attention. I’ve tried dupes and other products that take more time to apply, and for this reason, they just don’t compare. It is totally worth the price, as would you believe I’ve only owned three in eight years. Now that’s value for money.”
“When we tested this mascara last year for a story, I was hooked! I will forever repurchase, especially in the winter months as the burgundy really makes my hazel/brown eyes stand out. I receive numerous compliments as it’s subtle but still noticeable — even to the untrained eye (yes, I’m talking about my dad). The mascara formula takes some getting used to, but it is fantastic if you have medium-length eyelashes that lack length and volume, like myself. I’ve never come across a colour quite like it on the market, so rich and velvety. If you are a brunette, I’d say this is definitely worth a go to elevate your makeup look without being TOO daring.”
Jessica Aureli, Associate Copy Editor
“I was first tipped off about Charlotte’s Magic Cream by my friend Rae, who can always be relied upon to have flawless taste and incredibly high standards (it doesn’t matter if it’s perfume, table linens, or something pedestrian yet important like, I don’t know, the perfect mop; if she gives it the nod, it’s objectively fantastic). So while the cynic in me would have approached such an optimistically named product with a certain degree of scepticism, thanks to Rae’s endorsement — ‘Babe, just trust me,’ — my expectations were high. And she was correct: Magic Cream is so silky and makes me look so glowy, and I love how it manages to tread a line between substantial and lightweight. My first pot was six years ago, and while it’s not on permanent rotation (boo to living within my means), it’s something I buy for myself whenever I feel like a little treat. And for those moments when I want to be really fancy, I use the Crème de la Mer-mandated ring finger-only application technique. Truly insufferable — because I’m worth it.”