7 Refinery29 Editors On The Charlotte Tilbury Products They Actually Repurchase

“I feel like I can’t espouse my love for Charlotte Tilbury without including the product that got me hooked: her Pillow Talk classic lipstick and liner. Because I have super-thin lips, I spent most of my life thinking I wasn’t a lipstick person and that lip liner would make me look like a clown, but Pillow Talk completely changed my mindset. The OG pink-nude is a classic for a reason –- it makes my entire face look brighter and put together (even if I have a completely bare face), and the lipliner somehow matches not only my Pillow Talk lipstick but also every other shade of neutral lipstick I have in my kit. I’m particularly fond of the Pillow Talk lipstick formula, which is matte but still light-catching, so it doesn’t ever look flat or dry. It’s so comfortable to wear, which is good because it’ll last all day with very little reapplying. Honestly, the combo is a must-have. I’d go so far as to say it’s an essential part of anyone’s makeup collection. It’s so versatile, I always have the pair in my purse as well as at home in my vanity. Best of all? The gold lipstick case looks so luxe that I love putting it on when I’m out and about because it strikes a really impressive note.”