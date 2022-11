I Tried Aldi’s Charlotte Tilbury ‘Dupes’ & I Have Some Thoughts

With that out of the way, I picked up the Lacura Quad Eyeshadow Palette, £3.99, first. TikTokers have observed that it resembles Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palette, £43 , and at just under £4 this is the cheapest eye product in my kit right now. Getting not one but four eyeshadows for this price is some serious value for money. But how does it fare? First of all, you should know that I am a huge fan of the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £43 . The mix of pinks and nudes in matte and shimmer shades makes it so versatile. It's my go-to palette for weddings and other occasions, and if I'm feeling fancy, days in the office, too.