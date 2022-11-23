I Tried Aldi’s Charlotte Tilbury ‘Dupes’ & I Have Some Thoughts

Before I dive into things, I must acknowledge that dupes (cheaper products that bear a striking similarity to another, more established and often pricier brand) are a contentious topic. On one hand, some believe that dupes take the work of big-name brands and pass it off as their own. On the other hand, dupes are seen to democratise beauty, making popular products available to those who might not be able to afford them otherwise. With costs rising left and right, it's important not to judge which beauty products someone might choose to spend their money on.