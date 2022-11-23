I Tried Aldi’s Charlotte Tilbury ‘Dupes’ & I Have Some Thoughts

No one does a beauty drop quite like Aldi. From its Lacura Bonded haircare range to the new Lacura vitamin C skincare collection, the affordable supermarket is expert at whipping up hype and getting people talking — mainly about how the products always seem to resemble designer counterparts.
Olaplex, Bobbi Brown and Glossier are just a handful of brands that TikTokers say have inspired Aldi's Lacura recently, with many referring to these products as 'dupes'. This month, beauty obsessives are getting excited about the supermarket's new four-strong makeup collection, particularly how it's pretty similar to Charlotte Tilbury. Available in stores right now, the makeup drop consists of an eyeshadow palette featuring four shades, a lip liner, a lipstick and a lip gloss. And nothing exceeds the £3.99 mark.
Before I dive into things, I must acknowledge that dupes (cheaper products that bear a striking similarity to another, more established and often pricier brand) are a contentious topic. On one hand, some believe that dupes take the work of big-name brands and pass it off as their own. On the other hand, dupes are seen to democratise beauty, making popular products available to those who might not be able to afford them otherwise. With costs rising left and right, it's important not to judge which beauty products someone might choose to spend their money on.
With that out of the way, I picked up the Lacura Quad Eyeshadow Palette, £3.99, first. TikTokers have observed that it resembles Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palette, £43, and at just under £4 this is the cheapest eye product in my kit right now. Getting not one but four eyeshadows for this price is some serious value for money. But how does it fare? First of all, you should know that I am a huge fan of the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £43. The mix of pinks and nudes in matte and shimmer shades makes it so versatile. It's my go-to palette for weddings and other occasions, and if I'm feeling fancy, days in the office, too.
I wanted to love Aldi's Lacura version but it didn't do it for me. Incredibly, the shades are well pigmented and the powders are very silky, making them easy to blend. But they're not a patch on the Pillow Talk palette, which glides on seamlessly and lends better colour intensity. All of Charlotte Tilbury's shimmer and glitter shades are otherworldly. Lacura's are nice but they don't shine as brightly. Even when I layered both shimmer shades, I ended up creating more of a muted eyeshadow look, rather than something glinty, which is what I wanted (and what I get from Pillow Talk).
That said, the staying power is great. All eyeshadow creases eventually (it's literally sitting in a crease) but this lasted so well on me all day and it felt a shame to take it off come bedtime. Sadly, it's only available in one shade, rather than Charlotte Tilbury's 15 palette variations, so it isn't inclusive of all.
Next up, Lacura Perfect Nude Lip Liner, £2.99, which TikTok points out is very similar to Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat, £19. I'm not the biggest fan of Lip Cheat as I prefer my lip liner pencils to be softer. (I have chronically dry lips so anything that swipes on effortlessly and moisturises at the same time gets my vote.) Lacura Perfect Nude Lip Liner hits the nail on the head. It virtually slips on and the intensity of the pigment took me by surprise. It's so creamy (that'll be the coconut oil) that I ended up scribbling the pencil all over my lips after I'd lined them, then slicked some lip balm over the top. The result was like my lips but better.
Even after I had eaten my breakfast, lunch, various snacks and dinner, I noticed that the top line was still intact, which is a testament to the formula. Again, though, there's only one shade, which is disappointing as it's quite a light pink and won't suit everyone. In comparison, Lip Cheat caters to skin tones across the board.
One thing that everyone can wear is the sheer Lacura Perfect Nude Lip Gloss, £2.99. Star ingredients are collagen and coconut oil, which makes it initially moisturising. But the addition of mint oil could cause irritation over time, particularly if your lips are dry like mine. The mint scent is really overpowering but the juicy gloss effect trumps any negatives. This made my lips look plump and lush and yes, I was pouting profusely all day. All lip gloss has a slightly sticky effect but this formula is more silky than gloopy and I love the chunky doe-foot applicator, which makes applying it really quick and easy. I paired this with liner for more definition but you could simply swipe it on and go.
Last but by no means least is my favourite product in the range: Lacura Perfect Nude Lipstick, £2.99. Again, TikTokers believe the shade bears a striking resemblance to Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, £26. The latter is a bit too dolly-pink for my light olive complexion but Aldi's Lacura lipstick is just right. I can't get over how smooth and velvety this applies. I'll even go as far as saying that it's probably the best lipstick in my overflowing makeup bag right now. It swipes on matte but it's intensely moisturising thanks to a handful of waxes that keep lips soft.
The colour payoff is 10/10. It lasted through my breakfast and lunch. It even smells great (like cocoa). At £2.99, this is such a bargain and it's the product I would encourage makeup lovers to stockpile. Here's hoping it's one that Aldi makes permanent, like its exfoliating toner and hot cloth cleanser. I do wish the brand would expand the shade range, though. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, this makeup collection doesn't cater to all skin tones and a nude like this won't suit everyone. If you're after a wider shade collection but you're on a budget, try NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lipstick, £8, or Revlon ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon, £9.99.
Like every Aldi Lacura product that's gone before, this makeup range is bound to sell out. Though it doesn't seem to be available online anymore, everything is in store while stocks last.
