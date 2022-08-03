I Tried Aldi’s Olaplex Dupes & The Results Surprised Me

In my opinion, the real star of the show is Lacura Bonded Conditioner. It contains the same potent fragrance as the shampoo but that's its only downside. My hair usually gets tangled post-wash but this made it so easy to pull my fingers through thanks to a dream team of avocado and argan oils. I could tell my hair was going to look great during the rinse, as it felt so smooth. Lo and behold, I didn't need to use any heat on my hair to keep frizz at bay. The conditioner kept flyaways under control and imparted a shine that earned me a couple of compliments throughout the weekend. As you can see in the before and after pictures, my hair looks a little less frizzy and more manageable. Actually, I don't think it has felt this lovely in a long time, and I can't stop running my fingers through it.