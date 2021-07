Aldi’s New Serums Take Inspiration From Glossier & I Tried Them All

First up, the hyaluronic acid serum , available in store. Like Glossier's version, this contains sodium hyaluronate (a water-soluble salt form of hyaluronic acid) as well as hyaluronic acid. Experts say the salt form is more stable and does a better job at hydrating skin, so that's a great plus. In Aldi's serum it comes fourth in the list of ingredients, whereas in Glossier's it's seventh, which suggests a larger quantity in the Aldi product. It also contains glycerin , which skin experts love for moisturising skin. Aldi's hyaluronic acid serum is completely clear, while Glossier's is cloudy, though the texture is very similar. It feels slightly tacky at first but absorbs fast and pairs well with moisturiser. I used it after cleansing (when my skin can feel tight and uncomfortable) and it worked to alleviate that feeling straightaway. I have to admit, I don't think hyaluronic acid serums are anything very special but if you need extra hydration, this is good for £3.29.