Aldi’s New Serums Take Inspiration From Glossier & I Tried Them All

By now you'll know that Aldi's beauty offerings are not to be sniffed at. From makeup to skincare, each new launch has caught the attention of everyone from beauty editors to TikTokers for rivalling big-name luxury brands and making typically expensive skincare ingredients (such as vitamin C and retinol) much more affordable and accessible.
It may come as no surprise that the supermarket is also renowned for its beauty 'dupes'. Aldi's recent range – inspired by K-beauty – was arguably influenced by cult skincare brand Glow Recipe, and though no longer in stock, its glycolic acid toner (prompted by the success of Pixi's Glow Tonic) still has beauty obsessives talking.
Advertisement
This month, Aldi's beauty drop sees the addition of three new serums: Super Booster Collagen & Gold Serum, £3.29, Super Booster Vitamin C Serum, £3.29, and Super Booster Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £3.29. While lots of products are now housed in Instagrammable dropper bottles like these, we can't help but think that the range is inspired by none other than Glossier – specifically the brand's serums like Super Bounce, £24 (which contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5) and Super Glow, £24 (vitamin C and magnesium).
When it comes to skincare, Glossier has it all: shelfie-worthy packaging, great textures and, most importantly, excellent results. Personally, its Super Pure, £24 (a niacinamide serum) is brilliant for my oily skin and I've really enjoyed the brand's vitamin C in the past thanks to its ability to fade brown staining left behind by spots over time. But are Aldi's serums just as good? Of course, I had to give them a go.
First up, the hyaluronic acid serum, available in store. Like Glossier's version, this contains sodium hyaluronate (a water-soluble salt form of hyaluronic acid) as well as hyaluronic acid. Experts say the salt form is more stable and does a better job at hydrating skin, so that's a great plus. In Aldi's serum it comes fourth in the list of ingredients, whereas in Glossier's it's seventh, which suggests a larger quantity in the Aldi product. It also contains glycerin, which skin experts love for moisturising skin. Aldi's hyaluronic acid serum is completely clear, while Glossier's is cloudy, though the texture is very similar. It feels slightly tacky at first but absorbs fast and pairs well with moisturiser. I used it after cleansing (when my skin can feel tight and uncomfortable) and it worked to alleviate that feeling straightaway. I have to admit, I don't think hyaluronic acid serums are anything very special but if you need extra hydration, this is good for £3.29.
Advertisement
I'm most impressed by Aldi's Super Booster Vitamin C Serum, available in store, though that didn't come as a shock considering I'm already a big fan of its Pineapple Face Serum, £4.99, which also contains the brightening, pollution-busting ingredient. This cloudy serum has a slight fruity/floral fragrance but that fades pretty quickly. Applied under SPF, my skin felt moisturised and looked dewy all day long. I've noticed that it has helped to smooth out my uneven skin tone slightly, so I'll continue using it to nix my acne scars this summer. The serum includes sodium ascorbyl phosphate, which is a strong and stable form of vitamin C, making it more efficient than others. The tinted jar also adds to this, protecting the formula from sunlight and keeping it potent for longer. This serum is a winner.
Then there's the Super Booster Collagen & Gold Serum, £3.29, available in store. As we age, collagen production slows down, though I'm yet to notice any effect on my skin since using this. Collagen molecules are typically very large and unable to penetrate the skin to make much of a difference to elasticity and plumpness so I saw this as an extra moisture boost for my skin rather than an anti-ageing treatment. As for the addition of colloidal gold, there's a small amount of research that suggests it has skin-soothing properties but the jury is still out and I'm not sold.
Advertisement
If you're worried that your skin is losing its suppleness, your best bet is to incorporate a retinol serum into your routine instead. Not only do retinoids minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time but consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto says that in clinical trials, they have been shown to reduce the breakdown of collagen. Vitamin C has also been shown to stimulate collagen in the skin. Paula's Choice CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment, £54, is a night treatment which combines retinol and vitamin C. If you'd prefer a separate vitamin C serum which works better during the daytime, try Lumene Nordic C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence, £29.90, or Youth To The People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum, £59. For best results, follow with a high factor, broad spectrum sunscreen.
At just under £4 each, it's definitely worth slotting one or two of Aldi's serums into your current skincare routine depending on your skin concerns, especially if you happen to stumble across the products on your weekly shop (a rarity, considering their popularity). You never know, you might find your new skincare staple.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.