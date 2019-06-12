Pixi's Glow Tonic isn't the only product Aldi has 'duped'. The supermarket has also created a similar version of Sand & Sky's Instagram-famous pink clay mask, beloved by influencers and beauty editors alike for its power to eradicate oil and the satisfying way sebum 'pools' or rises to the surface. Retailing at £5.99, the pink and blue packaging, white font and miniature application brush are strikingly similar, but mainstay ingredient, kaolin clay, appears first in the ingredients list of Sand & Sky’s mask, while it features second in Lacura’s. This might be why the texture is slightly different. Lacura's is a little more watery and takes a while to dry on the skin, while Sand & Sky's is thicker and dries almost instantly, so that you can almost feel it absorbing oil. I noticed a little less 'oil pooling' with Lacura's mask, but when I rinsed off the product, my skin felt just as soft and squeaky clean. Again, aloe vera is quite far down the list after a closer look at Lacura’s offering, which suggests it isn't as abundant. That hasn't put people off, though; the product has sold out on Aldi's website, appearing for nearly three times the price on eBay.