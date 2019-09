I Tried £70 Worth Of Primark Makeup – These Are The Best Products I Found

Just like Meghan Trainor, I’m all about that base. I like to nail my foundation, because if my skin looks good, I feel good. I usually use The Body Shop’s Fresh Nude Foundation SPF15, £16 . It lends a beautiful dewy finish and covers my uneven skin tone and acne scars. I swapped it out for the PS...My Perfect Colour Matte Foundation in Nude, £3, which, like all Primark products, is only available to buy in store. The foundation is oil-free and, according to the brand, offers 'medium to full coverage' – but it only comes in 16 shades, which isn't very inclusive compared to brands like NYX, Maybelline, Lancôme and Fenty. The bottle is basic but for the price, it's sufficient. While the foundation itself isn’t bad, I felt I had to use a lot more of it, building up the product in layers, and it didn’t cover my scars as well as my usual. The staying power was good and the colour a good match – I've certainly tried worse! If you're not bothered about concealing acne scars entirely, this is a good shout, but the limited shade range is disappointing and it's unfortunate that it doesn’t include SPF (as their pressed powder does), which is an odd choice in my eyes.