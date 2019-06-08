We always cough up for the latest skincare innovations or the newest beauty must-haves, but when it comes to eyeshadow, we’re wise to the game. We know that budget buys are just as good (or at times, better) than many of the luxury products available. But the biggest challenge is figuring out which palettes are worth plucking off the shelves — especially when you can't swatch them on your hand like you would in a department store.
So we went ahead and solved the problem, picking the best out there for you. Ahead, find our favourite palettes for under £20 – whether you're looking for some smoky-eye inspiration or a jewel-toned kit worthy of your next night out.