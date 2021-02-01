9 Game-Changing Products R29’s Beauty Editor Used ‘Til The End This Month

From skincare to makeup and everything in between, being a beauty editor means I'm lucky enough to have many different products land on my desk each month, and I have a good go at trying most of them.
As you might expect, some aren't particularly compatible with my skin (combination and mostly acne-prone) or hair (thick, dyed and in dire need of a chop currently) but plenty of them simply fall short of my expectations. So when I come across something game-changing, I often use it all up, and of course, I love to shout about it.
Including Glossier, Nuxe and shiny new UK brand Skin & Tonic, click ahead to discover all the beauty products I used 'til the very last drop in January – they're that good.
