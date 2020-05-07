8 Brilliant Products Transforming My Skin In Quarantine

Since coronavirus took hold, many of us have experienced stress, anxiety and changes to our daily routines, all of which may contribute to throwing skin off balance. Sudden breakouts, bouts of eczema, chapped lips and excess oil are a handful of bugbears people are currently facing during lockdown, and as a beauty editor I'm no different.
While mindfulness, limiting my news intake and staying in touch with friends, family and colleagues have helped me manage, a solid and consistent skincare routine is invaluable when it comes to making a significant change. Seven weeks into lockdown and my skin is on the mend thanks to an army of expert-approved products that I've been using since the start. And while everyone's skin type is different, ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are hugely beneficial across the board.
Click through for the products transforming my skin in quarantine.