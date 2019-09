I knew it might not be easy. Eighteen months ago I came off the pill and suffered some of the worst breakouts I’ve ever had. It's only in the past nine months or so that I've managed to get my skin back on track. I had thought this was in part thanks to my new, much fancier skincare routine. But by trading my spendy products for high street versions as well as own-brand buys, I discovered that it is totally possible to achieve great skin using products that are a fraction of the price. While this routine may not work for everyone, it's proof that bargain beauty buys can be just as good as their luxury counterparts. Here's what I love.