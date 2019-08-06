Glossier Dropped A New Balm Dotcom — & It's The Perfect Your-Lips-But-Better Tint

Glossier's newest launch is so on brand, we're surprised it took this long for the bright-purple squeeze tube to hit Instagram. The Berry Balm Dotcom is the latest addition to the best-selling lip balm line-up, following the mango-flavoured iteration that launched earlier this summer.
Mango, while sweet, juicy, and very seasonally appropriate, didn't give Balm Dotcom lovers much in the way of tint, so Berry is an upgrade in that department. As the name suggests, the flavour smells and tastes like digging into a jammy bowl of ripe blackberries. But the best part is the colour that comes out of the tube with a little pressure: a deep, rich purple with subtle raspberry-red undertones.
Of course, because it's Berry balm — as opposed to a similarly-coloured lipstick, like the Glossier Play Vinylip in Bank — the Berry Balm Dotcom is colour in its sheerest possible form. The bold, plummy purple that comes straight out of the tube might seem intimidating, but because it's made primarily with hydrating emollients, like beeswax and castor-seed oil, the colour immediately sheers out to a soft, glossy tone once rubbed into lips. It's like you just polished off a grape ice lolly — or two glasses of pinot noir under the stars on a summer night.
