Three years ago, Glossier launched the Supers: a triad of shelfie-worthy serums designed to bring the ubiquitous dewy, cool-girl glow to the masses (for £24 a bottle). Though effective and and smart in the concept of cutting through the confusion of serum layering, the Supers never experienced the Glossier hype of say, Boy Brow or the Balm Dotcom.
But now, Emily Weiss & Co. are out to change the underwhelming Supers narrative, giving them a second chance to shine (and sell out). They've just reformulated all three Supers by increasing the percentage of key ingredients (while making sure they're still gentle and effective for all skin types), revamping the packaging (now cuter and more colourful), all while remaining loyal to the original goal of simplifying your skin-care routine.
Whether you need an introduction or a reintroduction to The Supers, here's the CliffNotes version: There's the hydrating Super Bounce serum — the one in the opaque white bottle — with hyaluronic acid as its hero ingredient. It drips out of the pipette with a silky, milk-like consistency and is designed to be used after cleansing. Press it into the skin and follow up with moisturiser to soften dry or rough areas.
The Glossier Super Glow serum is also new; it now comes in a glass bottle with a tangerine tint, which makes sense considering its hero ingredient is vitamin C. This one's a bit thicker in texture compared to Super Bounce, but it's similarly milky-white in colour and melts into the skin immediately. With a 5% vitamin C derivative (Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, a more stable form of vitamin C) in this revamped formulation, a few drops on clean skin will help improve the look of dark spots and give skin a brighter glow.
Lastly, the Super Pure serum is designed for oily, acne-prone skin. It's made with Niacinamide and Zinc, which work together to balance and clarify skin that's on the verge of a breakout — be it hormonal, stress-induced, or after a night of eating extra-greasy pizza (no regrets). This guy's the thinnest in consistency and comes in a clear bottle — like the type of skin it's meant to leave you with.
The Supers are keeping their £24 price tag, but if you want to give all three a try, you'll save £12 by splurging on the full Super Pack. Based on the hype around this relaunch, that might be the best move before they all sell out.
