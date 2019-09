The Glossier Super Glow serum is also new; it now comes in a glass bottle with a tangerine tint, which makes sense considering its hero ingredient is vitamin C . This one's a bit thicker in texture compared to Super Bounce, but it's similarly milky-white in color and melts into the skin immediately. With a 5% vitamin C derivative (Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, a more stable form of vitamin C) in this revamped formulation, a few drops on clean skin will help improve the look of dark spots and give skin a brighter glow.