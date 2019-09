Glossier's Juicy New Skin-Care Product Basically Screams Summer

Like the existing Rose and Cherry Balm Dotcom varieties, Mango has a semi-sheer tint: a soft coral-y peach, like the color of an actual mango. It's no Vinylic Lip, but the color payoff is best described as your-lips-but-better , with a naturally flushed, glazed finish. It's what you'd want your lips to look like after biting into a very juicy mango on a steamy Saturday afternoon in July — except this is much more glamorous and a lot less sticky than the real thing.