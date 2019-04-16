Skip navigation!
Best Lip Balms
Meet Glossier Bubblewrap: A New Eye & Lip Cream
Megan Decker
More from Best Lip Balms
EOS Is Launching Its Most Hydrating Lip Balm Yet — But There's A Catch
Samantha Sasso
Apr 16, 2019
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's What's Worth...
Us
Mar 20, 2019
Glossier's Juicy New Skin-Care Product Basically Screams Summer
Megan Decker
Mar 19, 2019
7 Medicated Lip Balms To Stop Peeling & Flaking — Fast
Can you feel the burn? The hot, sore, flushed feeling of... chapped lips. By the time the third fourth month of winter comes around, our mouths have
Thatiana Diaz
14 Balms That Will Make Chapped-Lips Season Bearable
It's a frigid winter day and you're covered in more layers than you ever thought possible, trudging to work in three inches of melted snow. This is it,
Thatiana Diaz
The Scrubs & Treatments You Need To Survive Chapped-Lips Season
Lip scrubs are a divisive product category. We all know that exfoliating your lips is necessary — especially in colder months if you want your lipstick
Us
9 Tinted Lip Balms That Will Make You Ditch Lipstick Forever
There comes a time in everyone's life when they realize — slowly at first, then suddenly, and all at once — that the things their younger selves once
Rachel Krause
Tatcha's New Kissu Lip Mask Is Already Sold Out — So Here&#x...
Tatcha has a way of making us want a product before we even know what's inside. (The packaging is really good, okay?) Then there are the formulations
Erika Stalder
Weleda Is Launching An Entire Skin Food Collection — & Fans Are T...
Weleda Skin Food is perhaps the world's fanciest $12 moisturizer. Rattle off a few models — just the first ones that come to mind — and at least half
Megan Decker
Every Body Product You Need To Smell Like A Walking PSL
Your mind plays tricks on you in September. For all intents and purposes, it's still summer(ish) and you're pulling your hair into a ponytail the second
Megan Decker
13 Affordable Skin-Care Essentials To Pick Up For The School Seme...
Whether you're heading off to experience dorm life for the first time, spending a semester abroad in a villa in Florence, or still kicking it in your
Megan Decker
How Gloria Steinem Became The Unlikely Face Of A Lipstick Brand
Gloria Steinem's Instagram feed looks exactly like what you'd expect Gloria Steinem's Instagram feed to look like: references to her many feminist and
Rachel Krause
Smith's Rosebud Salve Is Everywhere — But Where The Hell Did...
Even in the absence of exact numbers, one can safely assume that there are very few lip balms housed in the archives at Smithsonian's National Museum of
Rachel Krause
The One Place You're Not Using SPF — But Should Be
The tops of the ears, the back of the neck, between the shoulder blades: What sounds like a G-rated version of that Khia song is also a list of the
Lexy Lebsack
Lip Oil Is The Unsung Hero Your Makeup Bag Needs Right Now
There are a few key pieces needed to crack the no-makeup makeup puzzle: a dewy base that covers imperfections yet still looks like skin, barely-there
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty Editor-Approved Skin Care You Can Buy On Amazon Prime
Whether you're still freeloading off your parents' Amazon account info (crossing your fingers at every login that they didn't change the password) or
Megan Decker
You Will Not Believe How Maybelline Baby Lips Are Made
It takes a lot for a lip balm to impress a beauty editor, but the first time we saw Maybelline Baby Lips, our whole office let out a collective squeal of
Megan Decker
NARS Launched An Orgasm Lip Balm — & It Sold Out In 24 Hours
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
Mi-Anne Chan
This $40 Lip Balm Is Selling Out — Here's What To Get Instead
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
Mi-Anne Chan
These Treatments Will Plump Your Lips Without Irritating The Hell...
Remember the old school topical lip plumpers? They stung like crazy. And if you happened to get them on your finger, then touch your face, well, good luck
Erika Stalder
The Easy Way To Get Fuller Lips — Without Fillers
Thanks in part to a certain new mom from Calabasas, who also has a penchant for colorful wigs and liquid lipstick, getting lip fillers is now about as
Daniela Morosini
This Creamy Lipstick-Balm Hybrid Is Perfect For Kissing
People have always said that straight men don't like to kiss women who wear lipstick, to which I have always said, who the fuck cares? Women will wear
Rachel Krause
How Nipple Cream Saved My Skin This Winter
As someone who's never birthed anything but a monogrammed gift basket for my sorority-appointed "pledge daughter," I can assure you I've not once thought
Kelsey Castañon
The Internet Couldn't Stop Talking About The State Of Joe Ke...
Following every presidential State of the Union speech, it's customary that a representative from the opposite party deliver an official rebuttal in
Rachel Krause
5 Alternatives To This Sold-Out Lip Oil
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
Mi-Anne Chan
The One Lip Color That
Actually
Revives Dull, Tired Skin
Scientists have managed to develop life-saving antidotes for rattlesnake bites and mercury poisoning, but as far as I know, they’ve still yet to
Rachel Krause
9 Lip Balms That Get The Job Done — For Less Than $5
Today, December 21, marks the official start of winter. But you could have fooled us. The painful wind chill and low humidity of the past few weeks has
Brianna Arps
There's A Secret $1 Section On Lip Smacker's Website — ...
We've come to accept that getting any beauty product for free is nearly impossible. While all our favorite shops offer up annual sales and weekly deals,
Samantha Sasso
Lip Smacker Has Never Launched Anything Like
This
Before
Of all the lip balms in the world, there's one brand that consistently gets it right: Lip Smacker. Whether it's because you gave up soda 15 years ago and
Samantha Sasso
These Golden Lip Balms Are Bound To Trigger Major Nostalgia
Lip Smackers has created a limited edition, Disney-themed release that doubles up on nostalgia. The '90s cult classic company have put out a collectible
Sarah Midkiff
