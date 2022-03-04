SPF Lip Balm Is Often Wrong, But Winnie Harlow’s Is Perfect

Anyone passionate about both lip balm and SPF knows that most lip balms that have SPF aren't… well, they're haute garbage. So, when I heard that supermodel Winnie Harlow’s new skin-care line, Cay Skin, included an Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30, I had to have it in the flashiest of flashes.
I’m not sure why brands have struggled to marry SPF and lip balm, because the skin of your lips is ultra-thin and needs to be protected too, so it feels like an easy and natural product to fall into place. But most of the lip balms with SPF I have tried take all the complaints about traditional sunscreen — chalky, white cast, stings, doesn’t settle in — and package all of them in a tiny tube. Somehow, the Cay Skin lip balm isn’t like that at all.
The Isle Lip Balm reminds me of the lip balms and best glosses of the late 2010s: It's viscous but not gloopy, and gives a shine that is more glossy than traditional balms. If you like a waxy, stick balm, this probably isn’t for you. The texture reminds me of the Le Labo lip balm, one of my favorites of all time, but with a sugary-sweet scent and the added benefit of UVA/UVB protection, so take that Le Labo!
I love it because I tend to forget a lip look — even more now since I’m often wearing a mask when I leave the house — and this lip balm is glossy and shiny, giving the illusion that I put a ton of effort into a lip look, while also providing my lips with sun protection. I also appreciate that it’s a sunscreen-forward product, rather than a lip balm that just happens to have sunscreen — which is probably why it feels like a different product than other similar ones.
Plus, if there’s anyone I’m going to trust when it comes to lip products, especially a juicy, glossy lip, it's Winnie Harlow. I feel like that’s a safe bet.
