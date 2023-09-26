When Hailey Bieber launched Rhode Skin in 2022 with its now signature product — the Peptide Lip Treatment — one thought instantly popped into my head: I wish they were tinted. As much as I loved the different flavors, what I really wanted was pigment to go along with the delicious caramel, vanilla, and watermelon notes. A little over a year later and my prayers have been answered: The Peptide Lip Tint is here, putting us one step closer to being able to recreate Hailey Bieber's famously juicy pout.
On September 28, fans of the brand will be able to get their hands on the Peptide Lip Tint ($16) in four gorgeous shades — ribbon, a sheer pink; toast, a rose taupe; raspberry jelly, a crushed berry; and espresso, a rich brown. As you may have guessed, the product delivers a sheer-but-buildable gloss finish that is as hydrating as its original counterpart, thanks to key ingredients like shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu (a chocolatey fruit from Brazil), and babassu (a Brazilian palm tree). Unfortunately, unlike the OG, the products are unscented, but perhaps you'll get over the absence of flavor when you see how deliciously plump and shiny your lips look after a couple of swipes. The brand recommends using it alone or paired with a lip liner for an even richer pigmented lip.
The Refinery29 Beauty team decided to give the product a spin to share our real and honest reviews on the highly anticipated product launch — does it live up with the hype? Our reviews ahead.
Sara Tan, Beauty Director in Espresso
As I mentioned above, I've been dreaming of the day Rhode would create their beloved Peptide Lip Treatment in a tint and to my delight, they did not disappoint. I'm a certified Lip Tint Girlie — one look into my purse and you'll find no less than five lip products made up of tinted lip balms and sheer, hydrating lip tints. Needless to say, I had high expectations for the Peptide Lip Tint. Lucky for me (and us), it was exactly what I had hoped it would be — a balm-meets-gloss with just the right amount of buildable pigment. Products like this are often too sheer where you can't see the color at all, unless you have fair skin, so I was extremely pleased to find that you could see the color on my lips after just one swipe!
While I love all of the shades, my two favorites are Espresso (as seen on me here) and Raspberry jelly. I like to use a lip liner first, lightly outlining my lip and then following with a couple swipes of Peptide Lip Tint. It's the perfect combination. Fingers crossed Rhode comes out with lip liners to match!
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director in Raspberry Jelly
"When Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry landed on my desk earlier this month, I was a little disappointed that it didn't include a juicy red tint. That's probably because Hailey Bieber and team were busy dreaming up the latest members of the Peptide Lip Treatment family: Toast, Raspberry, Espresso and Ribbon — four new treatments which impart a subtle wash of color. I gravitated towards Raspberry because it's quite similar to MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Soar, which is my daily go-to. I lined my lips and applied the lip treatment in the center. It was a perfect match!
I use this product like a balm rather than a gloss. In other words, sparingly, as I don't like my lips to feel sticky (and I'm always drinking a cup of tea — classic Brit). The star ingredients are peptides, essentially skin-strengthening proteins, which repair, moisturize, and plump. My chronically dry lips are much better off thanks to the lip treatment, and this lush tint is the cherry on top. Or rather, the raspberry."
Megan Decker, Beauty Editor in Ribbon
"The pink color inside of this gloss is so sheer that you could give it to someone looking for a gloss or balm and they probably wouldn’t even notice that the color of their lips changed. But the faintness is what I like about it. You can’t really mess up the application — I’ve applied it walking to the subway and while sitting in an Uber in stop-and-go traffic — because if the tint bleeds outside of your lip line, it really just makes your lips look a little bigger than they actually are.
The texture is smooth and light, not grainy the way some tubed, squeezable lip glosses turn when they get hot in your bag. I was surprised and at first disappointed that there’s no vanilla or caramel smell or taste, but after wearing this color for a week, I’m glad it’s unscented. It feels more grown up that way. A plus, Hailey."
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer in Toast
"After Rhode launched its strawberry-girl Peptide Lip Treatment earlier this summer, my lone complaint that it wasn’t tinted; luckily, my wish made it out to the universe, and Hailey Bieber has answered: Peptide Lip Tint is everything I could’ve dreamed it could be — and more. It has the same cushiony, plump texture as PLT, but with a juicy hint of color.
And on that note, I want to shout out the chemist who nailed the pigment load; it’s not too sheer that it doesn’t actually look like anything (which is always disappointing, right?), but not too much so that it feels lipstick-y. My favorite shade of the bunch is Toast, which is a gorgeous warm neutral that is very much giving MLBB (my lips, but better). Gone are the days of me layering a lip pencil with a clear glaze of Rhode’s lip treatment...maybe, just maybe, we really can have it all?"
