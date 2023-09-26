As I mentioned above, I've been dreaming of the day Rhode would create their beloved Peptide Lip Treatment in a tint and to my delight, they did not disappoint. I'm a certified Lip Tint Girlie — one look into my purse and you'll find no less than five lip products made up of tinted lip balms and sheer, hydrating lip tints. Needless to say, I had high expectations for the Peptide Lip Tint. Lucky for me (and us), it was exactly what I had hoped it would be — a balm-meets-gloss with just the right amount of buildable pigment. Products like this are often too sheer where you can't see the color at all, unless you have fair skin, so I was extremely pleased to find that you could see the color on my lips after just one swipe!