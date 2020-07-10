13 Buzzy Lip Balms That Will Replace Your Cherry Chapstick

Neon-bright eyeshadows in the summer. Moody black nail polishes in the winter. Floral fragrances for spring. We know, groundbreaking. But in 2020 — when we've all been stuck inside for so long that the seasons have all sort of blended together — fashion and beauty trends are following suit.
The recent rise in loungewear clothing has led to a rise in loungewear makeup, including comforting lip-care products that you'd typically see in the colder months. But these tinted glosses, cushiony balms, and glossy oils are far more appealing than the half-used tub of Carmex buried in the pocket of your winter coat. From Summer Fridays to KNC Beauty, some of your favorite skin-care brands have taken on the lip-care category with gorgeous results.
Whether you're looking to keep your mouth moisturized under your face mask or you want shiny, plump lips for your next FaceTime date, we've rounded up some of the best launches hitting the beauty aisle, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.