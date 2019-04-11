Spring has long been considered the season of new growth, a harbinger of positive change and possibilities, the time of year when everything is born again.
Emerging from the safety of your bedroom after a long winter can feel a bit like being resurrected (like Jesus, on Easter), or resurfacing from the underworld (like Persephone, whose annual return would bring fresh flower blossoms), or at least waking up from a very long sleep: wide-eyed, bewildered, as if you're seeing everything around you for the very first time. Where do you even begin?
Start by shaking the cobwebs out. Take off that turtleneck; you won't be needing it where we're going. Say "what up?" to the sun, and your pasty arms, for the first time in six months. Once that first 65-degree day of the season hits and you exchange your dark winter mood for a sundress and a cocktail at the door, there's no shame in wanting to feel — and smell — like a brighter version of you, one who just sprung headfirst from a bouquet or rolled in a field of poppies.
These seven different floral fragrances, which smell like a Super Bloom with every spritz, will help you do just that. Isn't it wonderful, out here in the world?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.