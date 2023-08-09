ADVERTISEMENT
Spring has long been considered the season of new growth, a harbinger of positive change and possibilities; it is, after all, the time of year when everything is born again.
Emerging from the safety of your bedroom after a long winter can feel a bit like resurfacing from the underworld (like Persephone, whose annual return would bring fresh flower blossoms), or at least waking up from a very long sleep: wide-eyed, bewildered, as if you're seeing everything around you for the very first time. Where do you even begin?
Start by shaking the cobwebs out. Take off that turtleneck; you won't be needing it where we're going. Say hello to the sun, and your pasty arms, for the first time in months. Once that first 28-degree day of the season hits and you exchange your dark winter mood for a sundress and an Aperol Spritz, there's no shame in wanting to feel — and smell — like a brighter version of you, one who just sprung headfirst from a bouquet or rolled in a field of poppies.