Tilbury’s fragrance collection was a long time in the making. Ever since she was a teenager growing up in Ibiza, the celebrity makeup artist had been intrigued by fragrance. “I remember walking around the hippy markets of Ibiza and being entranced by the enchanting aromas of patchouli and frankincense,” she tells Refinery29. “Patchouli was everywhere! Its scent was synonymous with the ‘free love’ movement of the sixties and seventies, it still to this day elicits feelings of freedom and empowerment.” Tilbury became curious about how fragrances work to make such an impact on our emotions. “I had a very strong intuition that specific ingredients and notes could be linked to specific emotions through fragrance, and I always believed the brain is like an emotional map, that when you smelled a specific ingredient, a certain part of your brain is stimulated,” she says.