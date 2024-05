Aside from a little magic, a lot of science went into the development of the fragrances. After years of obsessively researching, Tilbury discovered that International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) had been working on an unconscious study (how people respond to specific scents) into emotions for over 40 years. For Tilbury, it was fate. “I felt as if science had finally caught up with my magical thinking about fragrance!” she says. IFF collected over five billion data points that were then fed to IFF’s Scentcube algorithm tool. “As you know, innovation and technology are at the very heart of my brand,” adds Tilbury. “We have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies; It’s the driving force that fuels our creativity and sets us apart. Using this research, my beautiful scents are powered by innovative emotion-boosting molecules. These are the chosen symphony of notes and accords selected with the help of the research from IFF and proven to create fragrances that enhance each emotion.”