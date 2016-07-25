You may already have the cult Magic Cream, the skin-perfecting Magic Foundation, the best-selling lip liner, the Legendary Lashes mascara, the pout-enhancing lipsticks and the Dolce Vita eyeshadow palette, but you might want to clear some space on your dresser as our favourite makeup maven Charlotte Tilbury has just unveiled her first fragrance, Scent of a Dream. And it's even sexier and more delicious than we'd imagined.
After launching her eponymous makeup line less than three years ago, (now one of Selfridges' most popular beauty counters as well as being stocked at Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman), and opening her first stand-alone store in Covent Garden in December last year, it's safe to say that Charlotte Tilbury is on course for world domination.
Today, the celebrity makeup artist announced her debut perfume, to add to her ever-growing empire which has been developed alongside French nose, Francois Robert, the President of the Technical Commission of the French Society of Perfumers. "Charlotte’s Scent of a Dream has what I call a ground-breaking ‘new balance’ to it," he explains. "It is an entirely new perfume group of both Floral & Chypre. Charlotte calls it her fleurotic frequency. It has the fresh lightness of a floral, and the alluring depth and sexiness of a Chypre, without being heavy or dark. This scent smells amazingly unique and people fall in love with it! In my labs, people exclaim ‘Ahhhh it’s Charlotte...’ whenever I open it."
We've had a sniff of the new fragrance, which Charlotte hopes will take you back to a visceral state, igniting an emotional pathway with its ethereal top notes and sexier undertones. The scent is inspired by the Swinging Sixties and Charlotte's bohemian upbringing when freer spirits slathered themselves with the sultry smell of patchouli oil. With a distinctive trail of peach, saffron, tuberose, violet, jasmine and frankincense, the traditional and modern ingredients combine in a unique and refreshing way.
“I've been mixing my own Secret Scent for years and have been fascinated by the idea that one’s perfume can attract others and also change the energy frequency of the people and environment around you. It has the power to attract your magical future and ignite positive memories of your past,” Tilbury asserts. A bold promise, but one we're more than happy to try, especially when the bottle looks this good.
Scent of a Dream launches exclusively at Charlotte Tilbury Covent Garden, CharlotteTilbury.com and in Selfridges from the 15th August 2016.
After launching her eponymous makeup line less than three years ago, (now one of Selfridges' most popular beauty counters as well as being stocked at Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman), and opening her first stand-alone store in Covent Garden in December last year, it's safe to say that Charlotte Tilbury is on course for world domination.
Today, the celebrity makeup artist announced her debut perfume, to add to her ever-growing empire which has been developed alongside French nose, Francois Robert, the President of the Technical Commission of the French Society of Perfumers. "Charlotte’s Scent of a Dream has what I call a ground-breaking ‘new balance’ to it," he explains. "It is an entirely new perfume group of both Floral & Chypre. Charlotte calls it her fleurotic frequency. It has the fresh lightness of a floral, and the alluring depth and sexiness of a Chypre, without being heavy or dark. This scent smells amazingly unique and people fall in love with it! In my labs, people exclaim ‘Ahhhh it’s Charlotte...’ whenever I open it."
We've had a sniff of the new fragrance, which Charlotte hopes will take you back to a visceral state, igniting an emotional pathway with its ethereal top notes and sexier undertones. The scent is inspired by the Swinging Sixties and Charlotte's bohemian upbringing when freer spirits slathered themselves with the sultry smell of patchouli oil. With a distinctive trail of peach, saffron, tuberose, violet, jasmine and frankincense, the traditional and modern ingredients combine in a unique and refreshing way.
“I've been mixing my own Secret Scent for years and have been fascinated by the idea that one’s perfume can attract others and also change the energy frequency of the people and environment around you. It has the power to attract your magical future and ignite positive memories of your past,” Tilbury asserts. A bold promise, but one we're more than happy to try, especially when the bottle looks this good.
Scent of a Dream launches exclusively at Charlotte Tilbury Covent Garden, CharlotteTilbury.com and in Selfridges from the 15th August 2016.
Advertisement