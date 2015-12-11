You’ve been working as a makeup artist for over 20 years but how does it feel to open your first stand-alone store?

I’m so proud of it! I think the design really transports you into a world of old Hollywood glamour meets art deco with a Rock ‘n’ Roll edge. Powerful, positive geometric lines and vintage furnishings give the shop a really positive feeling as you enter it. For me it’s about the power of transformation through makeup – I want everyone to feel touched by makeup magic as you enter and exit the shop.



The store is really technology first too – anywhere in the store you can engage with my social channels, watch one of my how-to tutorials from YouTube and be checked out on the spot to cut the queues. It fuses the decadence of a vintage era but fit for the convenience of a modern-day girl on the go!



You started off assisting Mary Greenwell. Who have been the biggest influences on your career?

I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best and most inspiring photographers, models, designers, stylists and editors in the world – and they’ve all had a positive influence. Incredible people such as Mert & Marcus, Mario Testino, Katie Grand, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Carine Roitfeld, among many others, have inspired me.



I’m also influenced and inspired by Helena Rubenstein, Estée Lauder, Coco Chanel – strong, powerful women who paved the way to access makeup today, and completely shook the industry.



Who are your favourite faces to make up and why?

It’s too hard to pick one! I’ve worked with some incredible women including Kate Moss, Amal Clooney, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston, among many others.



Obviously you’re confident in your brilliant products but did you expect for your beauty empire to blow up this quickly, in just two years?

I feel really fortunate and proud at what I have been able to achieve with the help of my amazing team. It has been an incredible two years and I’m very grateful for the continued support of all my family and friends. I have been dreaming of creating my own makeup brand ever since I was at school – I was always the one doing makeovers on my friends, recommending the right makeup to wear with different outfits and how to style their hair – so this is literally a dream come true!

