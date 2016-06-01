How many lipsticks do you own? Just a few tubes that have been knocking around the bottom of your bag since the dawn of time? Well, the average woman owns 20, so if your collection is slightly lacking or knackered, Charlotte Tilbury's new Hot Lips launch might just be exactly what your makeup bag needs. The legendary makeup artist's beauty brand is the fastest-growing of all time and her latest release – coming to a beauty counter near you next month – features 12 lipstick shades in collaboration with a dozen of Charlotte's closest celebrity friends and clients: Miranda Kerr, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Poppy Delevingne, Helena Bonham Carter, Carina Lau, Laura Bailey, Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford, Liv Tyler, Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Bosworth. And it really doesn't get more glamorous than that.
But it does gets better. Not only can you now have lips like your favourite star but £1 from each lipstick sale goes to the charity Women For Women International and each of the 12 celebrities has been matched with a 'sister', meaning that they are directly sponsoring a woman who has been affected by war.
Over the past 23 years, Women For Women International has helped almost half a million marginalised women in war-torn countries by educating females about their rights as well as educating them with essential life, vocational and business skills to help them escape poverty.
Additionally, the celebrities will also all be involved in a #lipstickconfidence social media campaign throughout July to further promote the charitable cause and product launch. Tilbury explained at a preview of the covetable new collection: "Lipstick is powerful. It has the ability to completely change your state of mind: It can boost your confidence, pick you up when you’re feeling down, re-energise you, add instant glamour to any outfit and immediately enhance your beauty – there’s happiness in every tube! With Hot Lips I want to celebrate the mood-enhancing power of lipstick by creating a shade that captures the personality of each of the 12 incredible women that I admire, and in so doing raise awareness for an amazing charity, Women For Women."
So which is the shade for you? From postbox red to the most flattering nude, the new line boasts a selection of colours that caters for every lipstick need. Click ahead for the low down on the lipsticks of your favourite female stars which you can add to your own makeup collection very soon...
Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips launches at Charlotte Tilbury's flagship store and on Charlottetilbury.com on June 27th and nationwide from July 4th, priced at £23 each.
