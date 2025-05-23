Merit’s Tinted Sunscreen Is So Good, It’s Replacing Our Usual Makeup

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Finding the perfect skin tint takes a lot of trial and error. A good one should offer lightweight coverage and a natural finish that subtly enhances your skin, without sitting heavy or erasing your features. Add reliable SPF protection (which can complicate the texture of the formulation) to the list of requirements, and the search gets even more challenging. So when Merit Beauty unveiled The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, £34, a tinted mineral sunscreen that offers both sheer and buildable coverage, not to mention broad spectrum UV protection, we were quick to take notice.
This new launch is a labour of love from the brand by all accounts. It took two years of development and more than 50 formulation attempts to get the consistency and finish just right. The sun protection comes from zinc oxide, a mineral filter that shields against UV rays by scattering and reflecting them away from the skin’s surface. Also featured in the ingredient lists are moisturising plant-derived emollients (in place of heavy silicones) and ultra-fine natural powders for a weightless and even application.
We got our hands on this highly anticipated launch and have been wearing it as our go-to SPF over the past month. Read ahead for our honest thoughts on why it deserves a top spot in your summer beauty routine.
Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I don’t say this lightly: this is hands down the best tinted sunscreen I’ve ever tried. It’s replaced my foundation — and even my concealer. The texture is like a lightweight lotion, and whether I use my fingers or a brush, it melts into my skin easily, offering medium coverage that blurs dark circles and the marks left behind by breakouts. The finish sits in a cosy space between dewy and matte, so I don’t need to powder over the top, and the staying power is excellent. I can go a full day at work — in office air, no less — and come home to more or less immaculate coverage.
“On my hand, shade 24 skews a little pink, so I was apprehensive it wouldn’t suit my green undertones. But once on my face, it blends seamlessly into my light olive complexion, giving it a more uniform appearance without erasing my features. If I wanted to wear this on its own without blush or bronzer, I absolutely could, and it wouldn’t look like I was wearing a mask. One thing to note: it’s important to use a dedicated sunscreen first. Yes, this contains SPF 50, but it’s well known that we rarely apply enough SPF makeup (a teaspoon or two finger-lengths for face and neck) to properly protect ourselves from UV damage. So I layer it over my trusty sunscreen — it’s like insurance for my skin.”
Venus Wong, senior writer
“To me, the hallmark of a truly great sunscreen will always be whether I’m willing to wear it on an unbearably hot day. Anything that feels too heavy and icky breaks me out and will promptly get the boot. I took The Uniform out for a whirl on my recent travels around Asia, where temperatures hovered around 32°C with super high humidity, and I’m happy to report that it passed with flying colours. Out of all the sunscreens I’ve tried, this one has one of the most imperceptible textures. The carefully calibrated formula has definitely made a difference here; it feels very light and powdery and spreads evenly across the skin. There were days I almost forgot I'd put this on, if not for the flattering glow it imparts. For me, shade 22 provides the ideal level of coverage: just enough to neutralise redness and blur blemishes while maintaining a genuine skin finish. When it gets really hot this summer, I feel comfortable ditching all my other makeup and just wearing a layer of this tint, with my trusty Dr. Jart+ SPF stick as the final touch.”
L’Oréal Blackett, Editor, Unbothered
“I’m not the easiest to please when it comes to skin tints with sunscreen. With a medium-deep skin tone and a golden to neutral undertone, some skin tints tend to leave me with a grey-ish, dull finish — a familiar story for anyone with brown skin. This is not the case with Merit’s tinted sunscreen. This formula blends with my skin beautifully, slightly evening out my skin tone and leaving a fresh glow. It’s barely perceptible and doesn't look like I’m wearing any makeup, but that’s the point. It is very lightweight and perfect for everyday wear — I’ve even been wearing it to the gym. However, I still need to go in with a concealer as it doesn’t blur my dark undereyes and blemishes.
“This is not for the full coverage-loving girlies. I wear other skin tints that offer me more coverage, such as Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $38 (shade 18 for my shade twins!), and Beauty Pie’s Luminous Mineral Skin Tint with SPF 40. Still, I love that Merit’s tinted sunscreen offers some of the highest sun protection and is a great shade match. I also have a darker shade of the skin tint on deck for my upcoming travels; I get significantly darker within five minutes of being in the sun and love that the tint contains SPF 50 and can help me prevent pigmentation issues. I typically wear a full-coverage foundation or no foundation at all, so this gives me a nice, reliable in-between option.”
Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
“The Uniform has quickly become a staple in my routine. The formula is lightweight and blends effortlessly into the skin. As someone who prefers her skin tints and foundations to sit on the lighter side, this ticks all my boxes. While I typically dislike when brands describe their shade ranges as ‘flexible’, I was pleasantly surprised to find I could actually switch between shades 6, 8 and 10, depending on the look I wanted. I also appreciate that the deeper shades are numbered first (a thoughtful detail that didn’t go unnoticed, and one I wish more brands would adopt).
“My only critique is the packaging: The tube has a grey-ish tint, which makes it harder to see the true shade without swatching. The cap also falls off quite easily. It’s worth noting that the brand has created a shade range that corresponds with The Minimalist, its bestselling complexion stick, so finding your perfect match is a lot easier when you happen to own the latter. This product has shot straight to the top of my makeup bag thanks to its lovely finish and genuine lightweight feel. I wouldn’t rely on it alone to meet my recommended SPF protection, but it has become my go-to for layering over a trusted sunscreen.”
Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
“Let’s start with the positives. This is a lovely formula. The tint gives just the right amount of coverage, and it dries down on skin while still appearing hydrated and fresh. I love how easy it is to apply with fingers. Where this product falls down for me, though, is in the very pink-leaning shade range. As a yellow-olive girlie, I found all of the shades I could make work too pink. Even the shade that corresponds to the Merit foundation stick I have (which I’ve used for years) is more pink. With this new product being a tint, the off-undertone shade isn’t a dealbreaker. Once it’s blended out with the rest of my makeup, it looks fine. But I wish I could apply this more confidently and without other makeup to offset the wrong undertone. Merit team, if you’re reading this: The yellow-olive girlies would love a shade expansion!”
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
