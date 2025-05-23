Merit’s Tinted Sunscreen Is So Good, It’s Replacing Our Usual Makeup

“On my hand, shade 24 skews a little pink, so I was apprehensive it wouldn’t suit my green undertones. But once on my face, it blends seamlessly into my light olive complexion, giving it a more uniform appearance without erasing my features. If I wanted to wear this on its own without blush or bronzer, I absolutely could, and it wouldn’t look like I was wearing a mask. One thing to note: it’s important to use a dedicated sunscreen first. Yes, this contains SPF 50, but it’s well known that we rarely apply enough SPF makeup (a teaspoon or two finger-lengths for face and neck) to properly protect ourselves from UV damage. So I layer it over my trusty sunscreen — it’s like insurance for my skin.”